Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 35,418 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 3.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.818 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

