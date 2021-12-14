Simon Property Group (SPG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $136.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $136.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $142.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.31. 56,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,799. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

