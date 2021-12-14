Simmons Bank Sells 1,751 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.