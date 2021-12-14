Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

KEX stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

