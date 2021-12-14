Simmons Bank Purchases 294 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $20,449,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

