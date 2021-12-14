Simmons Bank Purchases 2,520 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

