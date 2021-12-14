Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 443,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

