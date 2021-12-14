Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE:SI opened at $139.03 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

