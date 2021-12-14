Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Silvergate Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.