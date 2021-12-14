Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

