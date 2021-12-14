Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

SSTK stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,082 shares of company stock worth $23,324,909 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.