Showcase (SHO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,783.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $300,755.81 and approximately $61,783.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

