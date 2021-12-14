Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Drops By 85.4%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
United Malt Group Company Profile
