Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Drops By 85.4%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

