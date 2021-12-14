Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rises By 340.0%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

