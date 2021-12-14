Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Declines By 76.6%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

