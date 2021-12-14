Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Decreases By 66.1%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

