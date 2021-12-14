Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Decreases By 96.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of QQC stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

