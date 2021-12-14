Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 363.4%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 363.4% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

