Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 363.4%

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 363.4% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Sands China has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

