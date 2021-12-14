Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Grows By 200.0%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PURE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.05. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.