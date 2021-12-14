Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Rises By 266.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTEC opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

