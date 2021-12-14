Short Interest in Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Increases By 6,900.0%

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

