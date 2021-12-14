Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 73.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LPSIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

