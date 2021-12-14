Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 73.0%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LPSIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,258. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
