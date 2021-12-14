Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Drops By 70.0%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LABP opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 185,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,035 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $148,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LABP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

