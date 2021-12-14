Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Decreases By 87.5%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

