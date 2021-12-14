Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Drops By 91.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBTD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

