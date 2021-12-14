Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 68.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUSB opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
