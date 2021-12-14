Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 68.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUSB opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

