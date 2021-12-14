Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 93.5%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 1,543,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

