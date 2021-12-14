Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Decreases By 83.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GARPY remained flat at $$17.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7489 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

