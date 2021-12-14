Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Decreases By 80.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 11,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,490. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 24.66. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
