Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Decreases By 80.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 11,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,490. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 24.66. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

