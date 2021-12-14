Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Expands By 393.5%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 393.5% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ClearOne stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 159,987 shares of company stock worth $212,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

