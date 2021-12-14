Short Interest in China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Drops By 67.9%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,453,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 17,014,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of EGRNF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,071. China Evergrande Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

