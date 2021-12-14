Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Increases By 800.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSSEP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

