Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Drops By 72.0%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

BORUF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

