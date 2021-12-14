Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Declines By 99.6%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 164,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

