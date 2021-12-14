Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Declines By 99.6%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 164,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
