Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Expands By 222,100.0%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 222,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AZFL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.