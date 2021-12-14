Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Grows By 495.7%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 495.7% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

CYTO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.