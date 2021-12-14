Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Drops By 92.3%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DETNF. Danske downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$35.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

