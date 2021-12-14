SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. SGS has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Get SGS alerts:

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.