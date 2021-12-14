Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,854 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.