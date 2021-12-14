Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 369,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 76,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

