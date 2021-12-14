Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

