Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

