Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after buying an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.