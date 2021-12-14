Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

