Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 16.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

