Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

