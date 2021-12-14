Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.