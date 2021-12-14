Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.