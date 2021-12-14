Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $523.88 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $366.97 and a twelve month high of $551.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.91 and its 200 day moving average is $467.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

