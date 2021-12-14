Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys $43,484.16 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

