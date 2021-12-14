Secret Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $590.05 million and $7.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00008402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00270271 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.